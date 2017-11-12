Silver Alert issued for missing New Port Richey woman with dementia

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Police have issued a Florida Silver Alert for a woman who left her New Port Richey home Saturday morning and has not returned.

Police were contacted by the husband of 73-year-old Dianne Fritz Saturday evening.

Her husband told officers his wife left their house between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday, but wasn’t sure the exact time because he wasn’t home. When he came home, he said his wife’s SUV was missing, along with her keys and purse.

Dianne Fritz was diagnosed with dementia about 11 months ago, according to police. Her husband says it’s common for her to leave to go shopping and get lost. He says he was not aware that she had any plans to leave Saturday.

Dianne Fritz is 5’5″ with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing light-colored shorts and a light-colored top. She drives a silver 2009 Ford Explorer Sport with the Florida license plate GSYG50.

Officers have checked several locations that she is known to shop but have not been able to find her.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call (727) 841-4550 or 911.

