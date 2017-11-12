No experience required for $10,000 a month ‘CEO’ job in Cancun

CANCUN (FOX 21) — If your dream job involves sitting around on a beach, sipping a Mai Tai, and posting on social media — we’ve got good news for you!

The city of Cancun, Mexico is hiring a CEO (Cancun Experience Officer) to live at the beach and to write and create videos for its newly-launched website, Cancun.com. According to the job posting, no experience is required.

The new hire will get paid $10,000 per month for six months of “work” to “capture, record, and represent the destination.” The candidate will be a brand ambassador, whose job duties will include swimming with whale sharks, exploring the jungle, and investigating ancient ruins.

According to Chad Meyerson, general manager at Cancun.com, the new CEO will be “the face and personality of Cancun.”

“Getting paid to live and travel around Mexico is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Meyerson said in a statement.

Living expenses are also included.

>> Learn more about the CEO position here.

To apply for the job, you must craft a 140-character elevator pitch (think, the length of an old tweet), an essay on traveling, and a one-minute video on why you are the best person for the job. You must also provide links to your social media accounts. All applications are due by December 17.

