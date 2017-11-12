Man’s body found in wooded area in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A homeless man’s body was discovered Sunday in a heavily wooded area in New Port Richey, authorities said.
A person called the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office today around 8:10 a.m. to say they had found a dead person in the woods near Marion Drive and Troublecreek Drive.
The body was later identified as 23-year-old Gregory Howe of Sturbridge, Massachusetts.
His cause of death has not been determined at this time. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
An investigation into his death is ongoing.
No further details are available at this time.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Trump taunts Kim: ‘I would NEVER call him short and fat’
- Mom of two dies in hit-and-run crash on ‘dangerous’ Hillsborough road
- Sarasota lawyer says it was ‘common knowledge’ Roy Moore dated teens
- Volunteers needed to make special hats for newborns
- Double-amputee veteran runs 31 marathons in 31 days
- WATCH: Women climb through drive-thru window to assault manager over McNuggets order