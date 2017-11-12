Man’s body found in wooded area in New Port Richey

By Published:
Gregory Howe. (Photo courtesy of Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A homeless man’s body was discovered Sunday in a heavily wooded area in New Port Richey, authorities said.

A person called the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office today around 8:10 a.m. to say they had found a dead person in the woods near Marion Drive and Troublecreek Drive.

The body was later identified as 23-year-old Gregory Howe of Sturbridge, Massachusetts.

His cause of death has not been determined at this time. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

An investigation into his death is ongoing.

No further details are available at this time.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s