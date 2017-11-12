Hillsborough deputies save elderly woman from sinking car

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies recounted how they sprang into action to save an elderly woman from a sinking car.

The terrifying incident happened near the intersection of North Alexander Street and Paul Buchman Highway on Saturday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Leona Evans, 82, was driving her Hyundai Santa Fe when all of a sudden, it veered off the road, hit a traffic marker, flew across an embankment, through a fence and into a pond.

Hillsborough Deputy Benjamin Thompson and Deputy Trent Migues arrived at the scene in perfect time and jumped into the water and pulled the 82-year-old to safety.

At a press conference the following day, the two deputies recalled how the incident unfolded.

They said they got the call around 5 p.m. Saturday. “We went up there lights and sirens,” says Deputy Thompson.

“Fortunately, we were very close,” said Thompson. “God put us in the right place at the right time.”

“There was just this red SUV floating, it wasn’t sitting, floating on the water in the middle of this retention pond,” he added.

The deputies said other passersby stopped to help the woman, but she was too far from reach. Deputy Thompson briefly spoke with witnesses, then jumped in the water.

“I tried to talk to her but I could not get her attention,” says Thompson. “I could see the water creeping in and I knew at any moment, when there was more water than air, [the SUV] would sink like a rock.”

Thompson realized he could not open the door, and started pounding on the window with his baton. He said he had to hit the corners of the window in order for it to break because it was designed to withstand a substantial amount of force.

“I hit it and I hit it and I hit it for all my life and on the sixth time, it finally shattered,” Thompson said.

He got to Evans but the Sante Fe was sinking quickly.

“I remember seeing the water creep up to her chin,” says Deputy Migues. “She was screaming pretty loud and I do not know if Ben heard it but the scariest moment was when the screaming stopped.”

The water had swallowed the SUV, but the two people inside were able to make it out alive.

Evans was taken to Lakeland Regional to treat serious injuries.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: