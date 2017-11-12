Headlines: Bucs take on Jets; Officers attacked during arrest; Double-amputee vet runs 31 marathons

TODAY’S WEATHER
We’re expecting a breezy Sunday with occasional light showers. See your full forecast here.
- 3 Clearwater officers attacked with knife while arresting suspect
- Buccaneers look to snap losing streak, set to take on Jets at Raymond James Stadium
- Double-amputee veteran runs 31 marathons in 31 days
- FHP searching for driver who hit and killed pedestrian crossing I-275
- 10th Jacksonville sheriff employee arrested this year
- Sarasota lawyer says it was ‘common knowledge’ Roy Moore dated teens
- Trump taunts Kim: ‘I would NEVER call him short and fat’
- In Florida, all eyes on Puerto Rican voters after Maria
- Man killed in Florida car crash after vehicles hit cattle
