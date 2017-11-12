FHP searching for driver who hit and killed pedestrian crossing I-275

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian was killed while crossing I-275 early Sunday morning in Hillsborough County.

The crash happened just after 2:15 a.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Troopers say 19-year-old Justin Martinez-Sanchez was crossing I-275 for an unknown reason when he was hit by a 2011 Audi A4. Martinez-Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the crash, investigators say the Audi drove away and stopped at a gas station on US-92. Two men who were passengers in the car then called police.

The two men told troopers that an unknown man named Chris was driving at the time of the crash, and said he ran away from the gas station. According to the FHP arrest report, both of the passengers were under the influence of alcohol.

The driver is described as a 6-foot-tall white man between the ages of 20 and 25. He was seen wearing a black t-shirt and jeans.

