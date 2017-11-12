Double-amputee veteran runs 31 marathons in 31 days

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — A veteran who lost both of his legs in Afghanistan met an incredible goal on Veterans Day by completing the last of 31 marathons in just 31 days.

Retired Marine Corps Sergeant Rob Jones ran one marathon every day for the past month. He took part in races all over, from London to Boston to Houston to Denver. He finished his final marathon in Washington on Saturday.

Throughout his 31-day streak of marathons, he has raised more than $125,000 for a group of charities for wounded warriors.

Jones lost both of his legs in Afghanistan in 2010, but says he never let it slow him down.

“My objective with the 31 marathons in 331 days is just to get a story out there about a veteran that went to Afghanistan, had a traumatic experience, came back – you know minus two legs – but was still able to find my new way I was going to contribute to my country and my society and keep fighting for my brother veterans,” Jones said.

Since his injury, Jones has won a bronze medal in the Paralympics, bikes 5,200 miles across the country and has climbed 104 flights of stairs at the Freedom Tower.

