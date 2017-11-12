Buccaneers look to snap losing streak, set to take on Jets at Raymond James Stadium

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) hands off to running back Peyton Barber (25) in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back home Sunday afternoon to take on the New York Jets at Raymond James Stadium.

The Bucs will be looking to snap a five-game losing streak that began in Week 5 against the New England Patriots. Last week, the Bucs lost to the New Orleans Saints on the road in Louisiana. The Bucs currently have a record of (2-6).

Two big names will be missing from Sunday’s game. On Monday, Head Coach Dirk Koetter announced quarterback Jameis Winston would be shut down for at least two weeks due to a shoulder injury. The NFL also handed wide receiver Mike Evans a one-game suspension following an altercation with an opposing player in last week’s game against the Saints.

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is set to fill in for Winston and start against his former Jets teammates.

Sunday’s game is the team’s annual Salute to Service game, meant to honor the men and women who have served our country. Before kickoff, the co-president of the Glazer Family Foundation will present a $25,000 donation to the Central Florida USO.

The Bucs and Jets will kickoff at 1 p.m. Annie Sabo and Dan Lucas are covering the game and will have the latest on News Channel 8. You can also follow them on Twitter at @WFLADan and @WFLAAnnie.

You can check back here closer to game time for live updates.

