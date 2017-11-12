3 Clearwater officers attacked with knife while arresting suspect

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police Department says three of its officers are recovering from minor injuries after arresting a violent suspect with a knife.

Police responded to Clearwater Beach Saturday night for a report about a man beating a woman in a marina parking lot on Causeway Boulevard.

Officer’s injuries (via Clearwater Police Department.)

When officers got to the scene, they say 36-year-old Justin Shuford was being aggressive toward citizens who had stepped in to help the woman.

As police began to take him into custody, they realized he was armed with a small knife that he had concealed.

Police say he started to violently resist his arrest and stabbed and/or cut three officers with the knife before he was finally handcuffed.

Each officer was treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries. All of them have been released.

Shuford has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence and domestic battery.

Weapon involved (via Clearwater Police Department.)

