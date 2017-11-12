10th Jacksonville sheriff employee arrested this year

By Published:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a veteran Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office deputy has been charged in a domestic violence case, the 10th sheriff’s office employee to be arrested this year.

The Florida Times-Union reports that 51-year-old patrol officer Lenell Boyer was charged with domestic battery after allegedly biting his wife on her wrist and fingers. Officials say Boyer has been reassigned to a desk job.

Boyer’s arrest comes just weeks after the sheriff’s office wrapped up its Domestic Violence Awareness Month campaign.

In 2010 Boyer was disciplined internally for drunk driving and unbecoming conduct. Records show he struck a dump truck on an interstate highway and had a blood-alcohol content of 0.12 percent. Florida’s legal limit is 0.08 percent. He was suspended for 20 days.

