WATCH: Dog defends yard against suspects being chased by Volusia County deputies

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two suspects being chased by deputies in Volusia County chose the wrong backyard to run through on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office helicopter was following the men who were wanted for driving a car with stolen tags.

Video from the helicopter shows the suspects running away.

But when they start to run through a backyard, a dog can be seen charging at them to defend his territory.

The dog was able to jump up and knock one of the suspects to the ground.

Deputies say they were carrying several baggies of heroin, cocaine and about $2,000 cash.

Both suspects landed in the Volusia County Branch Jail.

