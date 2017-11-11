Sarasota police warn of callers posing as officers to get money

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota police are warning residents of callers posing as officers to get money.

Police say these individuals are “spoofing” or using the agency’s number (941-366-8000) to make phone calls asking for money.

The agency said it would never ask for your banking information over the phone.

If you receive this type of call, hang up and call the Sarasota Police Department Non-Emergency Line at 941-316-1199 to report it and verify the call.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: