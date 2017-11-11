Sarasota lawyer says it was ‘common knowledge’ Roy Moore dated teens

By Published:
Roy Moore
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a rally, in Fairhope, Ala. According to a Washington Post story Nov. 9, an Alabama woman said Moore made inappropriate advances and had sexual contact with her when she was 14. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota lawyer says it was “common knowledge” that Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore pursued teenage girls, CNN reports.

In an interview with the network, 63-year-old Teresa Jones spoke about her days working alongside Moore when she served as deputy district attorney for Etowah County, Alabama from 1982 to 1985.

“It was common knowledge that Roy dated high school girls, everyone we knew thought it was weird,” Jones told CNN. “We wondered why someone his age would hang out at high school football games and the mall … but you really wouldn’t say anything to someone like that.”

Jones is now a partner at of Syprett, Meshad, Resnick, Lieb, Dumbaugh, Jones, Krotec & Westheimer, P.A. in Sarasota.

News Channel 8 has reached out to her for comment.

Moore is under fire after The Washington Post reported allegations he molested a 14-year-old girl, Leigh Corfman, when he was 32.

“I have not been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” said Mr. Moore who dismissed the story as “fake news,” saying it was “unbelievable” that a “grown woman would come forward” about 40 years after she said the incident took place.

Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on this developing story.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s