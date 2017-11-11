Sarasota lawyer says it was ‘common knowledge’ Roy Moore dated teens

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota lawyer says it was “common knowledge” that Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore pursued teenage girls, CNN reports.

In an interview with the network, 63-year-old Teresa Jones spoke about her days working alongside Moore when she served as deputy district attorney for Etowah County, Alabama from 1982 to 1985.

“It was common knowledge that Roy dated high school girls, everyone we knew thought it was weird,” Jones told CNN. “We wondered why someone his age would hang out at high school football games and the mall … but you really wouldn’t say anything to someone like that.”

Jones is now a partner at of Syprett, Meshad, Resnick, Lieb, Dumbaugh, Jones, Krotec & Westheimer, P.A. in Sarasota.

News Channel 8 has reached out to her for comment.

Moore is under fire after The Washington Post reported allegations he molested a 14-year-old girl, Leigh Corfman, when he was 32.

“I have not been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” said Mr. Moore who dismissed the story as “fake news,” saying it was “unbelievable” that a “grown woman would come forward” about 40 years after she said the incident took place.

Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on this developing story.