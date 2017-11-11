Palm Harbor man sells $27,000 of marijuana to undercover cop

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Palm Harbor man who sold $27,000 worth of marijuana found the worst customer.

Police said Raul Alejandro Millan was arrested on Thursday after selling cannabis to an undercover cop.

According to an affidavit, Millan had ten pounds of a green leafy substance in his possession when he met with the agent, which was sold in exchange for $27,000 in departmental funds.

The substance later tested positive for cannibis.

Millan was taken into custody Thursday and charged with three counts of possessing marijuana with intent to sell and one count of sale of marijuana.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

