News Channel 8 kicks off 2017 Tampa Heart Walk

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Join Stacie Schaible and the entire WFLA News Channel 8 team as we fight against heart disease and stroke in the 2017 Tampa Heart Walk.

Today the Tampa Heart Walk kicks off at Raymond James stadium and News Channel 8 is so proud to be a huge part of it.

Stacie Schaible is hosting the opening ceremony and will give the cue to begin walking around 9:30 Saturday morning.

“Please join us on social media and tell us why you walk. My family is why I walk,” Schaible said. Watch the video above to learn more.

WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross is live on Facebook to give you a behind the scenes look of the 2017 Heart Walk. Go to our Facebook page to join the walk virtually and say hello to some familiar faces including, Marco Villarreal, Jenn Halloway, Ian Oliver and Meredyth Censullo.

During our News Channel 8 telethon with the American Heart Association, Stacie’s team was able to raise $53,862! Billy Fuccillo of Fuccillo Kia will once again match $50,000.

Through your financial support, you are not only helping hearts in our community, but you are also helping fund lifesaving research and educate adults and children at risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

2017 Tampa Bay Heart Walk View as list View as gallery Open Gallery News Channel 8 supports Team Stacie at the 2017 Tampa Bay Heart Walk.

Here are some facts to know from the CDC:

Heart Facts:

About 610,000 people die of heart disease in the United States every year- that’s 1 in every 4 deaths.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women. More than half of the deaths due to heart disease in 2009 were in men.

of the deaths due to heart disease in 2009 were in men. Coronary heart disease (CHD) is the most common type of heart disease, killing over 370,000 people.

Every year about 735,000 Americans have a heart attack. Of these, 525,000 are a first heart attack and 210,000 happen in people who have already had a heart attack.

Stroke Facts:

Stroke kills about 140,000 Americans each year—that’s 1 out of every 20 deaths .

Americans each year—that’s . Someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds . Every 4 minutes , someone dies of a stroke.

. Every , someone dies of a stroke. Every year, more than 795,000 people in the United States have a stroke. About 610,000 of these are first or new strokes.

in the United States have a stroke. About 610,000 of these are first or new strokes. About 185,00 strokes— nearly 1 of 4 —are in people who have had a previous stroke.

—are in people who have had a previous stroke. About 87% of all strokes are ischemic strokes, in which blood flow to the brain is blocked.

of all strokes are ischemic strokes, in which blood flow to the brain is blocked. Stroke costs the United States an estimated $34 billion each year. This total includes the cost of health care services, medicines to treat stroke, and missed days of work.

each year. This total includes the cost of health care services, medicines to treat stroke, and missed days of work. Stroke is a leading cause of serious long-term disability.Stroke reduces mobility in more than half of stroke survivors age 65 and over.