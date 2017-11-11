Motorcyclist dead after crash in Brandon

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with an SUV in Brandon, deputies say.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes of State Road 60 in front of the Motel 6.

Investigators say 39-year-old Amy Rumball was driving south across the westbound lanes when she crossed into the path of the motorcyclist, 56-year-old Michael Dewey, who was headed west on State Road 60.

Dewey was critically injured when his motorcycle hit Rumball’s SUV, deputies say.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died on Friday.

Rumball was not injured.

At this time, no charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: