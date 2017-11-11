Motorcyclist dead after crash in Brandon

By Published:

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with an SUV in Brandon, deputies say.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes of State Road 60 in front of the Motel 6.

Investigators say 39-year-old Amy Rumball was driving south across the westbound lanes when she crossed into the path of the motorcyclist, 56-year-old Michael Dewey, who was headed west on State Road 60.

Dewey was critically injured when his motorcycle hit Rumball’s SUV, deputies say.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died on Friday.

Rumball was not injured.

At this time, no charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s