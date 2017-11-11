Motorcyclist dead after crash in Brandon

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with an SUV in Brandon, deputies say.
The crash happened around 5 p.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes of State Road 60 in front of the Motel 6.
Investigators say 39-year-old Amy Rumball was driving south across the westbound lanes when she crossed into the path of the motorcyclist, 56-year-old Michael Dewey, who was headed west on State Road 60.
Dewey was critically injured when his motorcycle hit Rumball’s SUV, deputies say.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he died on Friday.
Rumball was not injured.
At this time, no charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Police warn to wipe down shopping carts, but not because of germs
- Marine drill instructor gets 10 years for abusing recruits
- Girl, 15, commits suicide after friends share nude Snapchat video taken without permission
- Daughter who married mother pleads guilty to incest
- Clearwater Beach man facing eviction over emotional support squirrel