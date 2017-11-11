Mom of two dies in hit-and-run crash on ‘dangerous’ Hillsborough road

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The search continues for the driver who fatally struck a Hillsborough mother of two.

Detectives say 46-year-old Linda Fisher was walking home from the store on Black Dairy Road when she was hit around 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

Neighbors tell us this is a dangerous road. “These cars that go up and down this road right here, they fly,” says Glenn Miller, who lives in the neighborhood.

“It is very dark where the lady got hit,” added Anna Woodby.

Woodby has lived in Fisher’s neighborhood for the past four months. She doesn’t know Fisher, but claims she was almost hit on the same road.

“I ride down the road in my wheelchair and I have to have my boyfriend come and follow behind me so I do not get hit,” says Woodby.

But regardless of these circumstances, neighbors say the driver shouldn’t have kept driving.

“There is no sense in just apologizing,” says Miller. “You cannot bring back life with just apologizing. You need to turn yourself in.”

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office believes the driver was in a vehicle matching the color of a reddish orangish paint chip found at the scene.

Kevin Earnest and his brother found Fisher on Saturday morning.

“[My brother] was complaining about trash in the ditch over there and soda cans and stuff and, as we drove by, we saw a body and freaked out and called 911,” says Earnest, who lives on Black Dairy Road.

“She lay there all night long,” he continued. “It is just not right.”

Earnest said he recognized Fisher because he had given her a ride home earlier in the week.

“She was a sweetheart,” he recalls, “and we made all kinds of jokes. She talked about her job about how she worked at Bob Evans.”

Fisher has two children.

David Jones, the father of her teenage son spoke with News Channel 8 on Saturday.

“She was a good person,” Jones tells us. “She cared about her family and she tried to do the right thing all of the time.”

Jones wants to share this message with the driver: “You could have stopped. Maybe she could have gone to the hospital. Maybe they could have saved her.”

