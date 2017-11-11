Mother, boyfriend charged in Florida toddler’s death

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say the mother of a 3-year-old Florida girl and her boyfriend are facing charges after the girl’s body was found dumped in a wooded area.

The Northwest Florida Daily News reported Saturday that police say 3-year-old Adelynn Merrell died after the boyfriend kicked her in the head as punishment for getting out of her car seat.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says additional charges are likely. It wasn’t clear Saturday if Merrell or Hagwell had hired lawyers.

The couple initially reported the girl as missing. Investigators say Merrell eventually told them what happened.

 

