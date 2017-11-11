Headlines: Search for deadly hit-and-run driver; Honoring our veterans; Tampa Bay Heart Walk today

TODAY’S WEATHER
Saturday will be mild with a few possible showers. See your full forecast here
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- Deputies search for driver in deadly Seffner hit-and-run
- Disneyland shuts down 2 cooling towers after park visitors sickened with disease
- WATCH: Pence helps give Vietnam Veterans Memorial a holiday washing
- News Channel 8 takes part in 2017 Tampa Heart Walk
- Space station delivery from Virginia scrubbed
- Community to honor church attack victims on Veterans Day
- Trump: Putin denies, is insulted by meddling accusation
DON’T MISS IT