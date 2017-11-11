Former Bucs DT Miller arrested in Florida on battery charge

By Published: Updated:
FILE - This is a 2014 photo of Roy Miller of the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL football team. Jail records show that Miller, who currently plays for the Kansas City Chiefs has been arrested Saturday, Nob. 11, 2017, in Florida on a domestic battery charge. Miller, 30, played for the Jaguars from 2013 to 2017, and the signed with the Chiefs. (AP Photo/File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Roy Miller was arrested early Saturday in Florida on a domestic battery charge, according to Duval County jail records.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Roy Miller (90) during an NFL Football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2012. The Falcons won 24-23.(AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

Miller was jailed shortly before 5 a.m. by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The incident involved a minor injury, but no other details were available about the alleged battery.

Miller was scheduled to appear before a judge later Saturday.

The Chiefs, who are off this week, said in a statement to The Associated Press that they were aware of the incident and gathering facts. They declined any further comment.

The 30-year-old Miller, who was drafted out of Texas by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, spent the past four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Miller signed a $1.4 million deal with Kansas City this past offseason but has only appeared in seven games with two tackles.

The AFC West-leading Chiefs (6-3) visit the New York Giants on Nov. 18.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s