Former Bucs DT Miller arrested in Florida on battery charge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Roy Miller was arrested early Saturday in Florida on a domestic battery charge, according to Duval County jail records.

Miller was jailed shortly before 5 a.m. by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The incident involved a minor injury, but no other details were available about the alleged battery.

Miller was scheduled to appear before a judge later Saturday.

The Chiefs, who are off this week, said in a statement to The Associated Press that they were aware of the incident and gathering facts. They declined any further comment.

The 30-year-old Miller, who was drafted out of Texas by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, spent the past four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Miller signed a $1.4 million deal with Kansas City this past offseason but has only appeared in seven games with two tackles.

The AFC West-leading Chiefs (6-3) visit the New York Giants on Nov. 18.

