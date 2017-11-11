Florida National Cemetery holds annual Veteran’s Day ceremony

BUSHNELL, Fla. (WFLA) —Veterans from across the state descended on Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell Saturday morning to pay their respects for those who served.

The ceremony began at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month, a tradition that started 99 years ago with the signing of the armistice that ended World War I.

To kick off the event, the South Sumter High School band played the marching song of each of the five branches of the U.S. military. Navy veteran Don Hahnfeldt was the keynote speaker and News Channel 8 Chief Meteorologist Steve Jerve was the emcee.

Veterans in the crowd discussed the differences in how the country recognizes veterans these days.

“It was a different day and age then,” said Malcolm Brownell, a U.S. Army veteran who fought in the Korean War. “They didn’t welcome veterans from a war we didn’t win, so we were just ignored.”

Gordon Porterfield fought in Vietnam, and was one of many veterans who were treated poorly when they returned.

“My sister-in-law even called me that dirty name, ‘babykiller,’ at a Thanksgiving dinner,” Porterfield said. “We’ve since gotten along, but it really bothered me at the time.”

He recognizes how much things have changed in this country, and hopes it stays that way for future veterans.

“I was in a service station this morning, and I got a cup of coffee,” Porterfield recounted. “Got to the counter and she said, ‘That’s on us.’ People in line turned around and said thank you for your service. Makes you feel good.”

Brownell said the way he’s treated now is especially significant as he grows older.

“It’s kind of an inner feeling of pride I guess,” Brownell said. “I don’t like to use that word, but to think that we did a job we were totally unaware of at the time… We were kids. I was in Korea when I was 20 years old.”

“I’d like to thank the people nowadays,” he continued. “So often people say thank you for your service, and that means a lot. I’ll be 85 next month. As you get older, you sort of look for some kind of remark about what you did in the past.”

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: