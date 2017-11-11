Florida mom put son’s hand on hot stove as punishment, police say

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – A Miami mom is behind bars after police say she burned her young son’s hand with a hot stove to teach him a lesson, NBC 6 reports.
According to a police report, Miriam Rebolledo, 29, was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse.
Police say she put her 6-year-old son’s hand on the stove on Wednesday as punishment for hitting other students at school.
“The defendant stated she could not take it anymore, and had to use a more extreme form of punishment to teach the child a lesson,” the report said.
NBC 6 reports Rebolledo, who is from Colombia, was admonished by a Miami judge during her appearance in bond court Friday.
“Maybe in Colombia it’s okay to take a child’s put their burning hand on the stove,” said Judge Ariana Fajardo Orshan, “In the United States it’s not, that’s not proper parenting. That is never a proper way to discipline a child.”
Rebolledo is being held on a $7,500 bond.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Former Bucs DT Miller arrested in Florida on battery charge
- Marine drill instructor gets 10 years for abusing recruits
- Girl, 15, commits suicide after friends share nude Snapchat video taken without permission
- Daughter who married mother pleads guilty to incest
- Clearwater Beach man facing eviction over emotional support squirrel