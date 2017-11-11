Florida mom put son’s hand on hot stove as punishment, police say

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – A Miami mom is behind bars after police say she burned her young son’s hand with a hot stove to teach him a lesson, NBC 6 reports.

According to a police report, Miriam Rebolledo, 29, was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse.

Police say she put her 6-year-old son’s hand on the stove on Wednesday as punishment for hitting other students at school.

“The defendant stated she could not take it anymore, and had to use a more extreme form of punishment to teach the child a lesson,” the report said.

NBC 6 reports Rebolledo, who is from Colombia, was admonished by a Miami judge during her appearance in bond court Friday.

“Maybe in Colombia it’s okay to take a child’s put their burning hand on the stove,” said Judge Ariana Fajardo Orshan, “In the United States it’s not, that’s not proper parenting. That is never a proper way to discipline a child.”

Rebolledo is being held on a $7,500 bond.

