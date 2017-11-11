Elderly woman injured after car crashes into pole, plunges into Hillsborough pond

By Published:
The Florida Highway Patrol

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol says an elderly woman was seriously injured when her car drove into a pond after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday night.

It happened near the intersection of Alexander Street and Paul Buchman Highway in Hillsborough County.

According to an injury report, Leona Evans, 82, was traveling westbound on Paul Buchman Highway when for unknown reasons, her vehicle traveled straight across all lanes of Alexander Street and collided with a utility pole. After the collision, Evan’s car went airborne, crossed an embankment, hit a chain-link fence and ran into the pond.

Deputies Thompson and Migues of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are credited with saving her life after they quickly responded to the crash and pulled Evans from the sinking vehicle.

Evans was taken to Lakeland Regional to treat serious injuries. Her current condition is unknown.

Deputies said the vehicle is completely submerged in the pond.

