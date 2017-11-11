DRAMATIC VIDEO: Powerboat crashes during race in Key West

(WFLA) – A dramatic crash dominated the Key West World Championship on Thursday.

Video from Super Boat International captured the moment a CT Marine, piloted by Billy Moore of St. Petersburg and Andy Strobert of Wilmington, Delaware, climbed over CMS, driven by Bob Bull of Melbourne, Florida, and Randy Scism, of Wintzville, Missouri.

Water rescue and helicopters rushed to the scene, but fortunately, all four racers were uninjured.

The competition will continue on Sunday.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: