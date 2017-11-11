Deputies search for driver in deadly Seffner hit-and-run

SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Hillsborough County are trying to find a driver who they say hit a woman and left her to die late Friday night.

Linda Fisher, 46, was walking north on Black Dairy Road near Russell Drive when deputies say an unknown vehicle hit her then drove away.

The sheriff’s office says Fisher was found dead Saturday morning in a ditch on the side of the road.

Investigators found two paint chips at the scene that could be connected to the suspect’s vehicle. The chips are red or orange in color.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.

