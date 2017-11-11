Cognac thieves target Pasco convenience store, deputies say

By Published:
Pasco County Sheriff's Office

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help catching four alleged Cognac thieves.

According to deputies, three women and one man walked into a Land O’ Lakes convenience store located at 2410 Land O` Lakes Blvd. and stole three bottles of Remy Martin.

They were described as the following:

  • Suspect 1: black female, 5’08”, approximately 200 pounds, wearing a blue dress, with medium-length hair, carrying a black bag.
  • Suspect 2: black female, 5’08”, approximately 170 pounds, wearing a white and multicolored Adidas jumpsuit, blue shoes, with medium length hair, carrying a black bag.
  • Suspect 3: black female, 5’08”, approximately 170 pounds, wearing a blue shirt, black yoga pants, black hat, with black and white shoes.
  • Suspect 4: black male, 6′, approximately 170 pounds, wearing a red, white, and blue shirt, blue jean shorts, brown shoes, blue and white ball cap, and a gold cross.

If you recognize these people, call the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.

