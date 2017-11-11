Air traffic controller arrested for possessing weapon of mass destruction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say an air traffic controller at a North Carolina airport has been arrested on charges of possessing a weapon of mass destruction.
Local media outlets report that the FBI says 30-year-old Paul George Dandan was arrested Friday in Charlotte. The FBI is assisting Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police with the investigation but said federal charges aren’t expected against Dandan at this point.
Details weren’t available about the type of weapon or where it was found. U.S. law defines WMDs as ranging from explosive devices to biological weapons.
