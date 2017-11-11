3 injured in Haines City shooting

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating after three people were injured in a Haines City shooting Saturday afternoon.

At 1:19 p.m., the Haines City Police Department was called to the area of 316 Railroad Avenue following reports of shots fired and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. They have not been identified at this time.

The victims told detectives a black or grey vehicle pulled up to their residence and an unknown passenger got out of the car and started shooting.

Police said the victims stopped cooperating with detectives. Investigators believe they were targeted.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call the Haines City Police Department. To remain anonymous, call HEARTLAND CRIME STOPPERS AT 1-800-226-TIPS or submit a tip via the P3tips mobile app or online at http://www.P3tips.com. You may be eligible for a cash reward.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: