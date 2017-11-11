3 injured in Haines City shooting

By Published:

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating after three people were injured in a Haines City shooting Saturday afternoon.

At 1:19 p.m., the Haines City Police Department was called to the area of 316 Railroad Avenue following reports of shots fired and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.  They have not been identified at this time.

The victims told detectives a black or grey vehicle pulled up to their residence and an unknown passenger got out of the car and started shooting.

Police said the victims stopped cooperating with detectives. Investigators believe they were targeted.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call the Haines City Police Department. To remain anonymous, call HEARTLAND CRIME STOPPERS AT 1-800-226-TIPS or submit a tip via the P3tips mobile app or online at http://www.P3tips.com. You may be eligible for a cash reward.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s