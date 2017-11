HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The eastbound lanes of Causeway Blvd. are shut down after a 2-alarm fire broke out in the area Saturday night.

Firefighters in three ladder trucks responded to the 5900 block of Causeway Blvd., and are still battling the fire.

Officials advise motorists in the area to seek alternate routes to avoid delays. The westbound lanes are still open at this time.