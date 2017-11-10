World famous giraffe cam is back online

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WFLA) – Six months after giving birth, the Animal Adventure Park said that Oliver is already showing interest in world famous April the giraffe again.

However, the park won’t confirm or deny if she is already pregnant. They will say that the giraffe couple are able to safely breed after the birth of their calf captivated the world.

The park also said in a previous update that April, Oliver and baby Tajiri are sharing space for the first time.

You are still able to view the giraffe cam on the park’s YouTube page seven days a week.

Hours will be 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.;”We may just keep the camera rolling,” the park said.

