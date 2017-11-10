VIDEO: General store owner shoots at would-be robbers

By Published:
Frank Issa via KALB

(WFLA) – Surveillance video shows the moment a convenience store owner unleashed a hail of gunfire on three would-be robbers in Louisiana, KALB reports.

Three men can be seen entering Lee Ray’s General Store wearing hoods and masks over their faces. One of them was armed.

The owner, Frank Issa, told KALB they approached the counter and demanded money. The armed one pushed customers out of his way, jumped on the counter and pointed his gun at Issa.

Issa said his brother was able to distract the suspects, giving him a moment to grab his own gun and start shooting.

Issa claims he hit one suspect in the stomach and one in the arm.

According to KALB, one of the men remains in the hospital. The other was treated, released and taken into custody. The third suspect remains at large.

