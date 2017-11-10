Trump’s Mar-A-Lago gets approval to hire 70 foreign workers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club has received permission from the federal government to temporarily hire 70 foreign housekeepers, waiters and cooks to fill out its staff during its upcoming busy season.

The Florida resort’s managers attested there aren’t enough Americans qualified and available to do the work.

The president’s hiring of foreign workers became an issue during last year’s campaign after he criticized companies for moving jobs out of the country and others for hiring immigrants in the U.S. illegally.

Trump defended Mar-a-Lago’s practice during the Republican debates, saying not enough Americans apply for its low-end service jobs and if his managers didn’t recruit outside the country “we might as well just close the doors.”

