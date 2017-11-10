The Four Nations Cup is an annual tournament that has been held in varying forms since 1996 (previously the Three Nations Cup). It has taken place 21 times and the United States has competed 20 times, having not participated in 2001. At the event, the U.S. competes alongside Canada, Finland and Sweden.

The 2017 Four Nations Cup will take place Nov. 7-12, in Wesley Chapel & Tampa, Florida, as part of The Time is Now Tour, presented by Toyota. The Tour features the 2017-18 U.S. Women’s National Team in action for a series of games this fall and winter as it continues its journey to the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The United States has captured the title seven times (1997, 2003, 2008, 2011-12, 2015-16), finished second 12 times and third in the 2013 tournament. The U.S. holds an overall record of 46-6-5-24-2 (W-OTW-OTL-L-T) in 83 Three/Four Nations Cup games.