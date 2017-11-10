Tampa’s Robinson High School marching band holding mattress fundraiser

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The marching band at Robinson High School is holding a fundraiser on Saturday.

The band will have an entire mattress store step up in the high school gym, located at 6311 South Lois Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They’re carrying name brands like Simmons Beautyrest and Restonic Mattresses for up to 50 percent off retail price.

Proceeds go directly to the band.

The program has grown so large that they do not have enough uniforms for every student.

