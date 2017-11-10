Tampa students thank veterans with handwritten letters

By Published:
Students at Cambridge Christian school in Tampa wrote letters to veterans to thank them for their service.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — While most students across Tampa Bay have the day off to celebrate Veterans Day, the students at Cambridge Christian school in Tampa are hard at work writing letters to veterans to thank them for their service.

“My stepdad was in the military for 25 years. He has seen a lot and his time in the military, and that can make things stressful at home for both him and the rest of my family. I am writing this letter to let you know that I and everyone that you fight for to protect their freedom and rights love and support you” wrote 15-year-old wrote Shea Peterson.

“Your bravery strength, stamina and kindness is greatly appreciate it. Every day I say the Pledge of Allegiance and think about how lucky I am. How lucky I am to be able to walk anywhere with a Bible, to still be treated equal, even though I am a woman,” wrote 15-year-old Anna Woliver.

More than 100 9th and 10th grade students wrote letters to local Bay area veterans. The letters will be collected and in veterans hands by the end of the day.\

MORE TOP STORIES:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s