Tampa students thank veterans with handwritten letters

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — While most students across Tampa Bay have the day off to celebrate Veterans Day, the students at Cambridge Christian school in Tampa are hard at work writing letters to veterans to thank them for their service.

“My stepdad was in the military for 25 years. He has seen a lot and his time in the military, and that can make things stressful at home for both him and the rest of my family. I am writing this letter to let you know that I and everyone that you fight for to protect their freedom and rights love and support you” wrote 15-year-old wrote Shea Peterson.

“Your bravery strength, stamina and kindness is greatly appreciate it. Every day I say the Pledge of Allegiance and think about how lucky I am. How lucky I am to be able to walk anywhere with a Bible, to still be treated equal, even though I am a woman,” wrote 15-year-old Anna Woliver.

More than 100 9th and 10th grade students wrote letters to local Bay area veterans. The letters will be collected and in veterans hands by the end of the day.\

