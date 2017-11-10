Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: Oct. 30 to Nov. 4

TAMPA (WFLA) — State inspectors temporarily closed six Tampa Bay eateries from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.

Dome Grill at 561 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg

October 30, 2017: Restaurant temporally closed with 30 violations

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41-degrees Fahrenheit. This included cut tomatoes 44°F, garlic and margarine 63°F, corn beef hash 49°F, taziki sauce 54°F and cut cabbage 68°F.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. One on the wall behind the cooking equipment, one on the shelf under the grill on the cook line, one on the floor at the cook line and one in the dish machine area.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 10 dry droppings were found under the oven, approximately 20 dry under the dish machine, one dry on the dish rack, approximately 10 dry under the prep table at the cook line and approximately 15 dry droppings on the shelves in the basement.

A Stop Sale was issued due to adulteration of a food product. There were piece of roach in a container of milk.

A Stop Sale was issued on potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse.

The cutting boards were stained and soiled throughout the facility.

The hand-wash sink was not accessible for employee use due to it being blocked by dirty dishes.

Dead roaches were found on the premises. Three in the oven, 4 on the floor of the cook line, piece of dead roach in warm milk, 1 on the steps leading to basement and 1 on the floor of basement.

Grease has accumulated on the kitchen floor under the cooking equipment.

The ice chute on the self-service drink machine was soiled with a buildup of mold-like slime substance.

November 6, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 7 violations

Mi Bandera and Restaurant LLC at 7748 W. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa

October 30, 2017: Restaurant temporally closed with 27 violations

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. Three behind paper on the wall above the hand washing sink, 3 on the floor near the hand washing sink in the kitchen and 1 live roach on the shelf bracket above the hand sink in the kitchen.

Roach excrement and droppings were found on the wall above the hand wash sink, on the wall above the 3 compartment sink and below the counter of the cook line.

The soda gun was soiled.

The cutting board has deep cut marks and is no longer cleanable.

Dead roaches were found on the premises. Two dead roaches were found on the dry storage shelf near the three compartment sink.

A prep cook failed to wash their hands before changing gloves and working with food.

Nonfood-grade containers were used for food storage.

Raw chicken was not properly separated from raw steak and raw shrimp in the holding unit.

Restaurant reopened with 9 violations

Paul’s Famous Shrimp House at 530 Athens St. in Tarpon Springs

October 31, 2017: Restaurant temporally closed with 43 violations

The interior of the microwave was soiled with encrusted food debris.

The plumbing system was in disrepair. The drain plug at hand wash sink at the coffee wait station can’t be raised, the water isn’t draining.

The walls throughout the kitchen were soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and dust.

An employee dried their hands on a soiled towel after washing them.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found: 22 on the floor of the back store room, 6 on a store room shelf, 16 on the floor behind the chest freezer, 5 on the floor to the left of the fryer, 12 under the 3 compartment sink and ware washer, 20 on the floor in the office, 8 on a shelf in the office, 40 on the floor under the can rack and 9 on the can rack.

An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine.

The cutting boards were stained and soiled.

There were no paper towels or mechanical hand drying device provided at the hand wash sink, kitchen, coffee wait station or bar.

There was no soap provided at the hand wash sink at the coffee wait station.

Soil residue was found in the food storage containers.

November 1, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 8 violations

The Salty Rim at 9524 Blind Pass Rd in St. Petersburg

November 2, 2017: Restaurant temporally closed with 27 violations

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: cooked clams 45°F, raw beef 47°F and raw comminuted beef 47°F.

There were small flying insects at the inside bar and a lizard in the dining room.

Wastewater was backing up through floor drains. The drain at the dish machine and the drains at the three-compartment sink and the hand wash sink were backing up onto the floor. Employees have to walk through the area with water throughout the front of the kitchen.

Raw/undercooked animal food is offered by the establishment and they have no written consumer advisory. Tuna poke is not listed as having being served raw on the menu.

Food was offered in a way that misleads/misinforms the consumer. The fish spread on the menu states the establishment catches and smokes it, the product actually comes in prepared from food a purveyor.

The floor in the kitchen by the dish area and hand-wash sink was covered with standing water.

The walk in cooler shelving, walk in cooler gasket, walk in cooler fan cover, soda gun holster outside the bar, dry storage shelving, reach in cooler gasket, shelving on the cook line and the exterior cook equipment had a build-up of food debris, dust or grease and dirt.

November 2, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 13 violations

Crazy Dave’s Sports Bar at 201 Keene Rd in Largo

November 2, 2017: Restaurant temporally closed with 20 violations

Thirty live flies were in the kitchen area under the prep counter near the grease trap. Ten flies were next to the ice machine and 6 live flies were in the men’s restroom.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. One hard dropping was found on the stainless steel prep table in the kitchen, 2 soft droppings and 3 hard droppings were found under the 3 compartment sink, 4 hard droppings under the big screen tv in the bar. 2 hard droppings found under the keg cooler near wall in the bar, 2 hard droppings near the wall in the pool table room, 2 hard droppings in the storage area near the ice machine and 2 dry rodent droppings in a hole in the men’s restroom wall.

There were 60 dead flies in the kitchen on a sticky tape fly trap.

The floor under and behind the keg coolers has a buildup of dust, dirt and debris.

The interior of the microwave was soiled with encrusted food debris.

The floor in the kitchen is concrete and not sealed.

An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine.

November 3, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 8 violations

Bayou Café at 118 E Tarpon Ave. in Tarpon Springs

November 3, 2017: Restaurant temporally closed with 33 violations

A employee failed to wash their hands before changing gloves to work with food.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: shell eggs 72°F, pancake batter 68°F, pumpkin batter 68°F, cooked chicken 45°F, cut lettuce 47°F and ham 47°F.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. All were hard and dry: approximately 67 on the shelf and floor in the dry storage room, approximately 43 at the cook line on a shelf under the grill and floor, approximately 8 near the wait station, 2 the refrigerators in front of the cook line, approximately 38 under the front counter ketchups, syrups, to go containers, honeys and hot sauce, approximately 43 under the hand wash sink, approximately 89 in the storage room and approximately 35 at the cash register counter.

The interior of the reach-in cooler was soiled with accumulation of food residue.

There was buildup of food debris/soil residue on the equipment door handles.

The coffee filters were not stored in a protected manner to prevent contamination.

There was food debris/dust/grease and soil residue on the exterior of the reach-in cooler.

Food was being stored on the floor. There was a case of potato chips on the floor.

The plumbing system is in disrepair. Under the sink at the dish washer, 2 bus tubs are catching the water.

Raw fruits/vegetables were not washed prior to preparation. The operator had cut through a head of iceberg lettuce with the plastic still wrapped around it.

The wall in the dishwashing area was soiled with an accumulation of black debris.

November 4, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 18 violations