Pasco deputies catch man suspected of exposing himself to 2 girls

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County deputies say they’ve caught the man who exposed himself to at least two young girls.

Deputies arrested Michael Irwin, 25, of Port Richey early Friday morning.

“Diligent work by patrol deputies nab Michael Irwin, 25, Port Richey, for exposing himself to at least two young girls in the last two days,” said the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office in a tweet on Friday morning.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office released a composite image of the suspect who exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl in Port Richey.

Detectives say the girl was walking to her school bus stop at 7:45 a.m. Thursday when a gold, 4-door car pulled up to her. The man inside the car attempted to interact with her.

The girl told deputies she saw the man’s penis. The driver drove away as the girl ran away.

The mother of the child captured the vehicle on her home surveillance system.

The incident happened near San Miguel Drive and San Carlos Drive in Port Richey.

Details have not been released about the second victim.

