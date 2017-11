PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Fire Rescue is on scene of a gas leak that evacuated a hotel Friday night.

Fire Rescue is on scene at the Quality Inn located at 27615 Wesley Chapel Blvd.

The main air conditioner for the building had a Freon gas leak, causing a large plume to fill four floors.

Tampa Fire Rescue has been requested for mutual aid.

There were over 175 people staying at the hotel.

This is a developing story. Stay with WFLA.com as more information becomes available.