Now you and your dog can cozy up in matching pajamas

By Published:
Credit: Fabdoginc

(WFLA) — Who’s ready for a treat? Well, both you and your pup better be!

Thanks to dog fashion guru Fabdoginc dog-and-human matching pajamas are here for your cuddling pleasure.

The company released the garments for their innovative idea last weekend and today, all matching PJ products are sold out!

But don’t freak out. The pet-loving company said it will be able to restock its online shop by November 25, just in time for the holidays.

You can also check out their standalone pooch pajamas, tacky Christmas sweaters, raincoats, puffer jackets, hoodies and scarves.

Happy dog dressing time!

Now you and your dog can cozy up in matching pajamas

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s