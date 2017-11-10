Lithium battery explodes in bag at Orlando International Airport, police say

WESH Published:
Orlando International Airport. AP/David Tulis

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH)—”A lithium battery in a camera exploded in a bag; that was the noise people heard,” at Orlando International Airport on Friday, the Orlando Police Department said.

No injuries were reported.

“ALERT: There has been NO shooting at Orlando International Airport. There was a loud sound that startled people, but no shots fired, no danger to public.”

A witness told WESH 2 News that he was standing in line at the airport when people began “running for their lives.” He reported seeing heavy white smoke inside the building. He then said that “things looked like they were returning back to normal.”

“The bag was smoldering; no one hurt. Thank you for helping us get the word out,” police said.

MORE TOP STORIES:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s