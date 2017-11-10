Let Rod Do It: Tackling the middle school lunchroom

GIBSONTON, Fla. (WFLA) – In ‘Let Rod Do It,” Rod Carter travels out to do different jobs with people in the Tampa Bay area. He’s been a mortician for a day, worked at the Tampa Waste Water Treatment plant and Friday will take on the tough of task of a middle school lunchroom worker.

Rod headed to Gibsonton to work the breakfast crowd at Eisenhower Middle School. He had to arrive early to help start food preps for the day. The day he visited, the school served egg and cheese biscuits and pancake and sausage corn dogs.

Each meal is prepared by hand. School nutrition head Mary Kate Harrison told Rod the workers probably see the kids more than anyone, since they all go to the lunchroom every single day.

“They are truly heroes that we have in our schools because they work so hard all day long, and a lot of times people don’t see them because they’re tucked away back in the kitchen,” Harrison said.

Each meal is planned well in advance and they try not to repeat a breakfast or lunch item more than once every six weeks or so.

“We have to go by guidelines that are handed down from the government to make sure there’s not too much sodium for the child in the entrees… This much sugar, this much everything. So everything, we go by a recipe,” said James Lykins, Eisenhower’s lunchroom manager.

Can Rod keep up with the fast pace of a school lunchroom? He did his best.

