Irma mitigation outreach available in Florida home improvement stores

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – FEMA specialists will be on hand in multiple locations in Florida to help prevent or reduce damage from future disaster.

Specialists will answer questions and offer tips and techniques for building hazard-resistant homes.

FEMA advisors will be available at the following stores from Nov. 13-15:

Highlands County

Home Depot – 2303 US Highway 27 N, Sebring, FL 33870

Monday-Sunday 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Lee County

Home Depot – 11941 Bonita Beach Road, SE, Bonita Springs, FL 34134

Monday-Sunday 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Broward County

Lowe’s – 3651 Turtle Creek Dive, Coral Springs, FL 33067

Monday-Sunday 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Osceola County

Home Depot – 2601 W Vine St., Kissimmee, FL 34741

Monday-Sunday 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Most information is geared toward do-it-yourself work and general contractors. Covered topics include flood insurance, rebuilding flooded homes and evaluating utilities.

You can find more information by visiting FEMA’s website.

