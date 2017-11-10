Idaho couple designs ‘out of this world’ chicken coop

WFLA/CNN Published: Updated:

BOISE, Idaho (WFLA/CNN) – A couple in Idaho built a chicken coop that is out of this world.

The pair from Boise designed a UFO-themed coop over the summer.

Flashing lights give the coop an outer space look.

The inside is climate-controlled so the chickens stay warm at night.

“We kind of brainstormed how we were going to build that classic shape and the first discussion was out of wood but we really wanted something a little more curvy and we decided the satellite dishes were going to be perfect for what we needed,” said Ellen Deangelis.

The owners plan to add an automatic ramp into the coop.

A video on Facebook of their UFO creation has close to one million views.

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s