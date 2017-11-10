FSU fraternity’s charter revoked week after pledge dies

TALLAHASEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida State University’s chapter of Pi Kappa Phi had its charter revoked on Friday, a week after a pledge died after an all-night drinking binge in an off-campus home.

A statement from the fraternity’s national office says the decision was made “after determining the chapter violated the fraternity’s social event management polices at an event on Nov. 2. All chapter activities and operations will cease, effective immediately, as part of the decision.”

All fraternities and sororities were suspended indefinitely on campus on Nov. 6.

The following is the full statement from the fraternity’s national office:

Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity announced its decision to revoke the charter of its Beta Eta Chapter at Florida State University on Friday after determining the chapter violated the fraternity’s social event management policies at an event on November 2. All chapter activities and operations will cease, effective immediately, as part of the decision.

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the off-campus event and the tragic death of Andrew Coffey. Pi Kappa Phi continues to direct the members of the chapter to cooperate with all investigative efforts.

“Pi Kappa Phi’s board of directors determined closing the chapter is the only appropriate action,” said Chief Executive Officer Mark E. Timmes. “The fraternity provides our students with the education, training, and mature adult guidance to make good choices and to understand the consequences of their decisions. Pi Kappa Phi holds our chapters and individual members accountable for the choices they make through our conduct process.”

“Our prayers remain with Andrew’s family and friends,” added Timmes. “We are thankful for the university’s ongoing support of the students impacted by this tragedy.”

