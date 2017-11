(WFLA) – It’s time for another exciting night of Friday Night Blitz! You can see the scores from your favorite teams’ game in the story below, or view highlights in the video above.

Game of the Week: Zephyrhills (35) – River Ridge (31)

Plant (43) – East River (0)

Palmetto (28) – Pinellas Park (24)

Venice (49) – St. Petersburg (13)

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: