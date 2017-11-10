Free check-ups, flu shots, vaccinations offered to displaced Puerto Ricans in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Health insurer Florida Blue and Sanitas Medical Centers are offering free check-ups, flu shots and school vaccinations to adults and children who have relocated to Florida from hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

The services for adults are available at all Sanitas locations in Florida. The services for children are available only at Sanitas Medical Centers in Tampa, Doral, Kendall and Miami Lakes.

Children can receive a complete no-cost school physical and no-cost vaccinations as needed. Adults can receive a no-cost flu shot and a free doctor visit to complete a general health check-up. Proof of travel after September 1, 2017 is required.

The center is located at 3617 W. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa. For a list of other locations, visit http://www.mysanitas.com.

For more information and to schedule an appointment, call 877-852-7242.