Deputies search for missing Highlands County boys

By Published:

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two young boys were reported missing in Highlands County, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies are looking for Roger A. Clements Jr., 8, and Cayden L. Clements, 5.  The children are believed to be with their father, Roger Allen Clements of Sebring.

Law enforcement officials said the DCF had obtained a signed Order to Take into Custody for Cayden and Roger.

Clements may be driving a white, 2003 Ford pickup with the Florida tag 9723XA.

No further details are available.

If you see the children of their father, please call the DCF ABUSE hotline at 1-800-96 ABUSE or Sergeant Anthony McGann of the HCSO Special Victim’s Unit, at 402-7334 or amcgann@highlandssheriff.org.

MORE TOP STORIES:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s