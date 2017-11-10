Deputies search for missing Highlands County boys

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two young boys were reported missing in Highlands County, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies are looking for Roger A. Clements Jr., 8, and Cayden L. Clements, 5. The children are believed to be with their father, Roger Allen Clements of Sebring.

Law enforcement officials said the DCF had obtained a signed Order to Take into Custody for Cayden and Roger.

Clements may be driving a white, 2003 Ford pickup with the Florida tag 9723XA.

No further details are available.

If you see the children of their father, please call the DCF ABUSE hotline at 1-800-96 ABUSE or Sergeant Anthony McGann of the HCSO Special Victim’s Unit, at 402-7334 or amcgann@highlandssheriff.org.

