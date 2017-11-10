‘Daddy, he put a gun in my face’ -Woman shot, robbed at bank night deposit box in Brandon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 23-year-old woman is waking up in Tampa General Hospital after being shot in the leg during a robbery at a bank night deposit box.

“Those were the words out of her mouth, ‘Daddy, he put a gun in my face’,” said the victim’s father, James McBrakney, recalling what his daughter told him after she was shot.

The victim drove up to the night deposit box at the Wells Fargo Bank on 204 Kings Ave. South in Brandon around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Shocking surveillance video shows her opening the door, then quickly slamming it shut as the robber approaches, his face covered with a ski mask and wearing dark clothing.

The robber shoots out the back driver’s side window, then the front and hits the victim in the leg with the second shot.

The violent attack ends with the robber reaching inside the window, slightly off-camera. Police say this is when he snatched a bag of money from the victim.

McBrakney said he was at home when his ex-wife, the victim’s mother, called to tell him what happened.

“I don’t know what I was feeling,” McBrakney said of the moment he first saw her after the shooting.

“Almost terrified of even looking in her direction, hearing my daughter crying in pain and bleeding. It’s horrifying seeing your child like that.”

The victim is expected to recover from her wounds, though her father said it will be a long road to heal—both mentally and physically.

“My daughter’s gonna be in physical therapy because of this, McBrakney said. “What do you say to something like that as parent? There are no words in the world to comfort her. I know I can’t, I’ve tried.”

Young sisters of the victim have been distraught, unable to leave their sister’s side. One of them had to sleep in her parents’ bed because she was so scared.

“My daughters are up there right now with their sister, terrified,” McBrakney said. “They’re both scared. They don’t want to be away from family at all.”

Investigators will have their work hard to find the robber, since a mask was covering his face.

Deputies want anyone with information about the incident to call (813)247-8200. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile app. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

