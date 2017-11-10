Caller poses as Highlands Co. deputy to get money

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents after receiving multiple reports of a caller posing as a deputy to get money.
The agency posted a voicemail recording on their Facebook page from someone claiming to be “Sgt. Alvarez.”
The caller says the message is related to a court appearance for a federal grand jury selection hearing, but in reality, it’s a scam.
“If this person would have answered the phone, the scammer would have demanded they wire money to pay fines in order to avoid being arrested,” the agency said. “We can’t say this enough: ANY TIME somebody calls you and demands payment via a wire transfer or gift cards, IT IS A SCAM!!!! Real businesses (and government agencies) do not do business that way.”
The sheriff’s office said neither law enforcement agencies nor bond agencies make calls of this nature and if you receive one of these calls, hang up.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- FSU fraternity’s charter revoked week after pledge dies
- Comedian Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true
- Polk school bus attendant accused of striking student with special needs
- WOW! 8-year-old Polk. Co. boy catches 11-foot gator
- Pasco deputies arrest man suspected of exposing himself to 2 girls
- ‘Little Women: Atlanta’ star killed Coast Guardsman in DWI wreck, police say
- GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Tampa woman shares distressing photos of father at nursing home
- Daughter who married mother pleads guilty to incest
- Police: Suspect’s overwhelming gas shuts down interrogation