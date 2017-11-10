Caller poses as Highlands Co. deputy to get money

By Published:

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents after receiving multiple reports of a caller posing as a deputy to get money.

The agency posted a voicemail recording on their Facebook page from someone claiming to be “Sgt. Alvarez.”

The caller says the message is related to a court appearance for a federal grand jury selection hearing, but in reality, it’s a scam.

“If this person would have answered the phone, the scammer would have demanded they wire money to pay fines in order to avoid being arrested,” the agency said. “We can’t say this enough: ANY TIME somebody calls you and demands payment via a wire transfer or gift cards, IT IS A SCAM!!!! Real businesses (and government agencies) do not do business that way.”

The sheriff’s office said neither law enforcement agencies nor bond agencies make calls of this nature and if you receive one of these calls, hang up.

MORE TOP STORIES:

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s