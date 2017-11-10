Business savvy Tampa Bay area kids getting entrepreneurial bug

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Back in the day, getting work experience in college was considered to be a great way to get a leg up on the competition in the work force, but resume building starts really early these days.

Business savvy kids are building businesses as young as elementary school age.

“We’ve started the Purple Panda Slime Company,” said Sofia Cucuzza.

The Purple Panda Slime Company is the brainchild of Westchase Elementary 5th graders Sofia Cucuzza and Lucia Sorcha.

Together, the two make all sorts of slime that has the same coloring as Trix cereal, to holiday varieties. If you can imagine it, they can make it.

“See, this is why we are partners we help each other with things,” exclaimed Lucia Sorcha as the two carefully mixed together slime ingredients.

The two fifth graders are among a wave of students getting into the entrepreneurial spirit young in life.

Both girls feel it’s good to be competitive in the business world at a young age, so you can have a better chance at being successful in life. They both believe you should dream big.

“We’re going to be selling online like she, going around the neighborhood, renting a kiosk at the mall,” the girls said as they mapped out their future plans.

There will always be a place for good old-fashioned lemonade stands, but keep an eye out for new cool kid businesses popping up across the Tampa Bay area.

